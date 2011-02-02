Ad
'Eye of God' symbol on US dollar bill. Another US cable estimated Lukashenko has salted away a personal fortune of $9 billion (Photo: grebo guru)

Lukashenko henchman evades EU asset freeze

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Yuri Sivakov, a man suspected of mass-scale money laundering for President Alexander Lukashenko, has been quietly left out of an EU asset-freeze on the Belarusian nomenklatura.

The new package of EU sanctions came into force on Wednesday (2 February) morning, when it was published as a legal document in Brussels' Official Journal.

The package contains a visa ban on 158 men and w...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

