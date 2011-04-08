Ad
euobserver
19 more dead: the EU 'stands ready to review its policies towards Syria as appropriate' (Photo: j naylor)

EU ministers to 'deplore' Syria killings, threaten sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers will next week step up pressure for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to stop killing protesters and to make good on promises of reform.

The ministers plan to say following their meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (12 April) that the EU "deplores the many deaths resulting from ongoing violence" and that it "stands ready to review its policies towards Syria as appropriate," according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

The EU statement asks for "urgent implemen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

19 more dead: the EU 'stands ready to review its policies towards Syria as appropriate' (Photo: j naylor)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections