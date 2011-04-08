EU ministers to 'deplore' Syria killings, threaten sanctions

EU foreign ministers will next week step up pressure for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to stop killing protesters and to make good on promises of reform.

The ministers plan to say following their meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (12 April) that the EU "deplores the many deaths resulting from ongoing violence" and that it "stands ready to review its policies towards Syria as appropriate," according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

The EU statement asks for "urgent implemen...