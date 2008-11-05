Europe awaits 'new deal' from President Obama

Europe has welcomed the victory of the democratic candidate in the US presidential elections, with the French leader Nicolas Sarkozy praising the choice of "change" and "optimism" by the American voters, while Brussels urged for a "new deal in a new world" under the leadership of Barack Obama.

"This is a time for a renewed commitment between Europe and the United States of America," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said in a statement released early Wednesday (5 Novembe...