Germany wants EU visa-free travel for Russian officials

The German government has dropped its opposition to EU visa freedom for Russian officials but critics say it is moving too fast.
"I can confirm that the minister of interior and the foreign minister jointly wrote a letter asking for EU visa liberalisation for Russian service passport holders," Martin Schefer, spokesman of the German foreign ministry said Wednesday (6 March) in a press conference.
A meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels was set to look at the matter later on Wednes...
