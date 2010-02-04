Ad
Mr Yanukovych on the campaign trail (Photo: partyofregions.org.ua)

EU alarmed by pre-election turbulence in Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats at internal meetings in Brussels and Kiev on Thursday (4 February) raised concerns about the potential collapse of Ukraine's presidential election process.

Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and rival candidate Viktor Yanukovych are due to face off against each other in the second round of the presidential vote on Sunday.

But a last-minute change to the country's electoral law, signed into force on Thursday morning, has seen Ms Tymoshenko threaten to declare the poll inv...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

