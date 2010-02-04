EU alarmed by pre-election turbulence in Ukraine

EU diplomats at internal meetings in Brussels and Kiev on Thursday (4 February) raised concerns about the potential collapse of Ukraine's presidential election process.

Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and rival candidate Viktor Yanukovych are due to face off against each other in the second round of the presidential vote on Sunday.

But a last-minute change to the country's electoral law, signed into force on Thursday morning, has seen Ms Tymoshenko threaten to declare the poll inv...