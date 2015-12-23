US spotlights EU-Russia sanctions compliance

US authorities have designated dozens of people and entities over Russia “sanctions evasion,” putting a spotlight on EU compliance.
John E. Smith, the head of the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said on Tuesday (22 December) “By … thwarting attempts to evade sanctions¸ we are once again demonstrating the United States’ unwavering resolve to pressure Russia to respect the security and sovereignty of Ukraine.”
