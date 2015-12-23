Ad
euobserver
German lender: $10bn of 'suspicious' Russia transactions? (Photo: Bjoern Laczay)

US spotlights EU-Russia sanctions compliance

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US authorities have designated dozens of people and entities over Russia “sanctions evasion,” putting a spotlight on EU compliance.

John E. Smith, the head of the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said on Tuesday (22 December) “By … thwarting attempts to evade sanctions¸ we are once again demonstrating the United States’ unwavering resolve to pressure Russia to respect the security and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

Its

Related articles

EU states agree six-month Russia sanctions
German lender: $10bn of 'suspicious' Russia transactions? (Photo: Bjoern Laczay)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

euobserver
Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections