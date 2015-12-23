Greece ends discrimination of gay people in civil union law

Greece's parliament approved a bill late on Tuesday evening (22 December) allowing citizens in a same-sex relationship to enter into a civil union, a legal arrangement similar to marriage.

The law overrides the legal situation of the past seven years during which only men and women were allowed to have a civil union, and which the European Court of Human Rights has said was discriminatory.

“This ends a period of backwardness and shame for the state, which led to our country recei...