Canada pays just €10m to access EU defence market after UK talks collapse

Canada will pay a cut price €10m to have access to the EU’s new defence procurement scheme, the EU Commission confirmed on Tuesday (2 December), days after talks on a similar deal with the UK broke down after the commission demanded a €2bn fee.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
