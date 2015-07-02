Ad
Tynkkynen: 'Russia is testing Finland's loyalty' (Photo: Nicholas Sideras)

Finland challenges mystery nuclear investor

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Finnish authorities have queried the participation of a Croatian firm in a nuclear project amid suspicion of Russian skulduggery.

The company, Migrit Solarna Energija, popped up out of the blue on Monday (29 June) to say it has bought 9 percent of Fennovoima, a company which is building a nuclear reactor, Hanhikivi 1, in Pyhajoki, eastern Finland.

It said in a press release: “The [Finnish] government condition for at least 60 per cent EU and EFTA [European Free Trade Association]...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tynkkynen: 'Russia is testing Finland's loyalty' (Photo: Nicholas Sideras)

