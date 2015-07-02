Finland challenges mystery nuclear investor

Finnish authorities have queried the participation of a Croatian firm in a nuclear project amid suspicion of Russian skulduggery.

The company, Migrit Solarna Energija, popped up out of the blue on Monday (29 June) to say it has bought 9 percent of Fennovoima, a company which is building a nuclear reactor, Hanhikivi 1, in Pyhajoki, eastern Finland.

It said in a press release: “The [Finnish] government condition for at least 60 per cent EU and EFTA [European Free Trade Association]...