Sanctions roll-back to start with energy and banking sectors (Photo: Franco Pecchio)

Surge in revenge killings doesn't stop EU easing Syria sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have agreed to roll back Syria economic sanctions, despite reports of dozens of revenge killings in the past three weeks.

The roll-back will begin with energy, banking, and transport sector embargoes, such as Syrian oil export and aviation bans, seen as key to economic recovery following 14 years of civil war, said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Ka...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

