euobserver
The UN estimates as many as 2 million need assistance in Burma following a devastating cyclone (Photo: Nasa)

EU aid chiefs hold emergency Burma talks

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

Europe's development ministers are to hold emergency discussions in Brussels today (13 May) on how to respond to the devastation wrought by Cyclone Nargis in Burma.

Called by aid commissioner Louis Michel, the meeting is expected to result in a sharp increase to the €2 million of support already pledged by the EU.

The debate will also look for the best way to mobilise and deliver international humanitarian assistance, with commissioner Michel later to meet with the Burmese militar...

EU & the World
EU & the World
euobserver

