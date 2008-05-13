EU aid chiefs hold emergency Burma talks

Europe's development ministers are to hold emergency discussions in Brussels today (13 May) on how to respond to the devastation wrought by Cyclone Nargis in Burma.

Called by aid commissioner Louis Michel, the meeting is expected to result in a sharp increase to the €2 million of support already pledged by the EU.

The debate will also look for the best way to mobilise and deliver international humanitarian assistance, with commissioner Michel later to meet with the Burmese militar...