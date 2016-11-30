EU nations to retain control of defence fund

National governments would retain control of military assets bought by a new European Defence Fund, under plans unveiled by the European Commission on Wednesday (30 November).

The proposed fund is to have two elements - a military research and development (R&D) budget worth about €500 million a year and a joint procurement budget worth €5 billion a year.

It would be steered by a “coordination board” made up by delegates from EU states, the EU foreign service, the commission, and...