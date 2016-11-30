Ad
EU states would buy items, such as drones, jointly, but would own and operate them separately (Photo: Stephen Melkisethian)

EU nations to retain control of defence fund

by Andrew Rettman and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

National governments would retain control of military assets bought by a new European Defence Fund, under plans unveiled by the European Commission on Wednesday (30 November).

The proposed fund is to have two elements - a military research and development (R&D) budget worth about €500 million a year and a joint procurement budget worth €5 billion a year.

It would be steered by a “coordination board” made up by delegates from EU states, the EU foreign service, the commission, and...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

