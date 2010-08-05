Ad
Council of Europe map showing the network of alleged US flights with terrorist suspects. (Photo: Council of Europe)

Former Polish leaders could face charges over CIA prisons

by Matej Hruska,

Polish prosecutors are considering bringing charges of war crimes against the country's former prime minister and former president over allegations of secret CIA prisons.

Former president Aleksander Kwasniewski and former prime minister Leszek Miller, who held office between 2001 and 2004, may stand trial before the State Tribunal, a court specifically designed to try Poland's top officials, Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported on Wednesday (4 August).

The court's prosecutor want...

