A map at Gazprom's command centre in Moscow showing the company's assets in Europe (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Russia and Ukraine press ahead on gas link-up, leave out EU

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

On the eve of an EU-Ukraine summit, Russian firm Gazprom has announced that it will form a joint venture with Ukraine's Naftogaz that is to pointedly exclude an EU presence.

The state-owned Russian gas giant said in a statement on its website on Wednesday (17 November) that a meeting between Gazprom boss Alexei Miller and Ukraine energy minister Yury Boyko in Moscow on Wednesday (17 November): "Addressed various aspects of creating a joint venture between Gazprom and Naftogaz Ukrainy. T...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

