Russia and Ukraine press ahead on gas link-up, leave out EU

On the eve of an EU-Ukraine summit, Russian firm Gazprom has announced that it will form a joint venture with Ukraine's Naftogaz that is to pointedly exclude an EU presence.

The state-owned Russian gas giant said in a statement on its website on Wednesday (17 November) that a meeting between Gazprom boss Alexei Miller and Ukraine energy minister Yury Boyko in Moscow on Wednesday (17 November): "Addressed various aspects of creating a joint venture between Gazprom and Naftogaz Ukrainy. T...