Obama keeps leaders at arm's length on Europe trip

US President Barack Obama is set to have a brief and rather chilly encounter with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday (5 June) and the French president one day later, after France failed to invite the British Queen to the upcoming D-Day anniversary.

The main focus of president Obama's current foreign trip was the re-conciliation speech with the Muslim world held in Cairo on Thursday, where he set some new tones in the US foreign policy towards the Middle East and adopted a tougher...