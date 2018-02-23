Regions chief: calls for smaller EU budget are 'impossible'

The EU's most senior official representing regional governments lashed out on Friday (23 February) against member states that want the EU budget to shrink after Brexit.

"European finance must be on the level of the ambition we have," said Karl-Heinz Lambertz, president of the Committee of the Regions.

"After Britain leaves, we have more ambitions than before. Or did I not understand what was said in Bratislava?," said Lambertz, referring to the Slovak capital where, in 2016, leade...