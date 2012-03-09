EU-China: Business as usual despite Tibet suicides

Two months ago, on 14 January, 22-year-old Buddhist monk Lobsang Jamyang was riding into the town of Ngaba in Tibet as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle. He asked the driver to turn off the main road to visit the Andu monastery, where he said a prayer, and chatted about a recently-divorced local couple.
When he arrived in Ngaba, he went to a restaurant and ate a vegeterian meal.
At around 1.30pm local time, he went to the toilet, where he doused himself in petrol. He set himse...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
