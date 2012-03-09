EU-China: Business as usual despite Tibet suicides

Two months ago, on 14 January, 22-year-old Buddhist monk Lobsang Jamyang was riding into the town of Ngaba in Tibet as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle. He asked the driver to turn off the main road to visit the Andu monastery, where he said a prayer, and chatted about a recently-divorced local couple.

When he arrived in Ngaba, he went to a restaurant and ate a vegeterian meal.

At around 1.30pm local time, he went to the toilet, where he doused himself in petrol. He set himse...