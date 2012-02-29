Ad
Jean-Claude Juncker - 'A reconstruction commissioner should be a positive character' (Photo: European Council)

Juncker wants 'reconstruction commissioner' for Greece

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU should appoint a special commissioner dedicated solely to the reconstruction of Greece, eurozone chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday (29 February).

"We don't want to humiliate the Greek people. A reconstruction commissioner should be a positive character, not someone who chides Greece," Juncker said in response to sceptical question by MEPs, who pointed to Greece's anger towards a recent German idea to have a special budget commissioner with wide-ranging powers.

"The ...

