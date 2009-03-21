Ad
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov sees spheres of influence in Europe (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU expanding its 'sphere of influence,' Russia says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Eastern Partnership is an EU attempt to expand its "sphere of influence" in the quest for hydrocarbons, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said, in Moscow's first major broadside against the new policy.

"We are accused of having spheres of influence. But what is the Eastern Partnership, if not an attempt to extend the EU's sphere of influence, including to Belarus," the minister said on Saturday (21 March) at the Brussels Forum, a high-level symposium.

He added that t...

