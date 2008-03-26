EU leaders urged to speak out on China

European leaders should not shy away from criticising China's recent crackdown on protests in Tibet out of fear of damaging economic relations with Beijing, the speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile has said.

"Tibetans in Tibet today at the risk of their life (...) are voicing their resentment against Chinese rule. They are doing this at the cost of their lives thinking that the European countries who have the political power, who have the economical power (...) will speak up," Kar...