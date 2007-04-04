Poland clarifies conditions for dropping veto on EU-Russia talks

Polish leaders have clarified that conditions remain if Warsaw is to lift its veto on EU-Russia treaty talks at an EU foreign ministers' meeting on 23 April, saying Russia must first back down on its meat embargo and the EU must give special energy guarantees.

"If Russia lifts the embargo and on top of this we get satisfactory terms in the area of energy in the [EU-Russia treaty negotiating] mandate, our reserve will be lifted," Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in Warsaw o...