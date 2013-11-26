Moldova should initial EU pact

Moldova has made important progress in its development in the past 10 years.
The economy grew on average by 4.7 percent, while the poverty rate was reduced from 29 percent in 2003 to 16.6 percent in 2012. The country has weathered the global economic crisis well, and with continued prudent macroeconomic management it is expected to post a 5.5 percent GDP growth in 2013.
Moldova can also boast near-universal access to education and significant progress in combating infectious di...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
