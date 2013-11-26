Ad
euobserver
World Bank headquarters in Washington (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

Moldova should initial EU pact

EU & the World
Opinion
by Qimiao Fan, WASHINGTON,

Moldova has made important progress in its development in the past 10 years.

The economy grew on average by 4.7 percent, while the poverty rate was reduced from 29 percent in 2003 to 16.6 percent in 2012. The country has weathered the global economic crisis well, and with continued prudent macroeconomic management it is expected to post a 5.5 percent GDP growth in 2013.

Moldova can also boast near-universal access to education and significant progress in combating infectious di...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Moldova pins hopes on EU visa pact
Moldova and the EU: On a long road to nowhere?
Russia bans Moldova wine ahead of EU summit
World Bank headquarters in Washington (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections