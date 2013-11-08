EU report highlights anti-Semitism in France

Some two-thirds of Jews living in France fear a verbal or physical assault in the next 12 months, according to a new EU survey.
Belgium is close behind in terms of numbers, followed, in descending order, by Hungary, Germany, Latvia, Italy, Sweden, and the UK.
The findings, by the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) in Vienna, came out on Friday (8 November) in its first ever attempt to collect comparable data on anti-Semitism in Europe.
Its online survey contacted 5,847 Je...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
