If the judges take a hard line, ratification is unlikely before December (Photo: Anirudh Koul)

French court to decide on EU fiscal treaty

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A verdict by French jurists, expected on Thursday (8 August) or Friday, risks dealing another political blow to the EU's fiscal discipline treaty.

The Constitutional Court in Paris is to rule whether the treaty's provisions on keeping a balanced budget can be put in place using ordinary French law, or whether the French charter needs to be altered, as with the treaties of Maastricht, Amsterdam and Lisbon.

If the judges take the softer option, President Francois Hollande is expec...

