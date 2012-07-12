Ad
euobserver
Miners protest in Madrid (Photo: Antonio Rull)

Spain: €65bn more cuts, despite protests

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Spain has announced a drastic series of spending cuts and tax increases in the face of an ultimatum by the EU, as the country struggles to reduce its deficit while negotiating a bailout for its banks.

"These are not pleasant measures but they are necessary," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told parliament referring to a programme designed to bring in €65 billon in savings by the end of 2014.

"We have very little room to choose. I pledged to cut taxes and now I’m raising them. But the...

