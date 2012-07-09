Ad
euobserver
Urpilainen annoyed Monti by criticising the summit deal in national media (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Eurozone ministers to flesh out EU summit promises

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers gather in Brussels on Monday evening (9 July) to try to firm up political promises made at last month's summit, even as member states trade barbs about the nature of the euro-saving deal.

The meeting comes just 10 days after EU leaders made what was judged at the time as significant progress towards shoring up the euro, by agreeing to allow eurozone aid to flow directly to troubled banks and to give the European Central Bank a supervisory role in the euro area...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Finland threatens summit deal over bailout fund
Urpilainen annoyed Monti by criticising the summit deal in national media (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections