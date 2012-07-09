Eurozone ministers to flesh out EU summit promises

Eurozone finance ministers gather in Brussels on Monday evening (9 July) to try to firm up political promises made at last month's summit, even as member states trade barbs about the nature of the euro-saving deal.

The meeting comes just 10 days after EU leaders made what was judged at the time as significant progress towards shoring up the euro, by agreeing to allow eurozone aid to flow directly to troubled banks and to give the European Central Bank a supervisory role in the euro area...