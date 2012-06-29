Hollande: EU parliament may need to be altered

The eurozone has priority when it comes to further integration, says French President Francois Hollande, something that will eventually have to be reflected in the European Parliament.

"My position is that the solidarity integration has to happen first among the 17 [euro states], he said early Friday morning during a summit in Brussels.

Countries that have a "vocation" to join the single currency can also be involved.

He noted: "If we wait for the 27 to come to an agreement...