Europe seeks to avoid fiasco in Vilnius this WEEK

EU leaders on Thursday and Friday (28-29 November) will try to avoid a fiasco at a summit in Vilnius with eastern neighbours after Ukraine last week opted for closer ties with Russia rather than the European Union.
An association and free trade agreement between the EU and Ukraine was meant to be the highlight of the so-called Eastern Partnership summit.
Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are also part of the EU's eastern neighbourhood initiative and were expected to make s...
