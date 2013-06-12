German government outraged by US snooping scandal

The German government is demanding explanations from the US after it emerged that its secret spying programme Prism collected more information from Germany than any other EU country.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to raise the issue when she receives US President Barack Obama in Berlin next week, her spokesman said on Monday (10 June).
Data privacy is a very sensitive topic in Germany and the cluelessness of Merkel's government about the affair may become an issue in ...
