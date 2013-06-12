Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel wants to bring up the spying scandal when she meets Obama (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

German government outraged by US snooping scandal

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The German government is demanding explanations from the US after it emerged that its secret spying programme Prism collected more information from Germany than any other EU country.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to raise the issue when she receives US President Barack Obama in Berlin next week, her spokesman said on Monday (10 June).

Data privacy is a very sensitive topic in Germany and the cluelessness of Merkel's government about the affair may become an issue in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Related articles

US spy scandal widens as MEPs and MPs seek answers
EU breaks silence on US snooping scandal
Germany most snooped EU country by US
Angela Merkel wants to bring up the spying scandal when she meets Obama (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections