From Dalligate to Olafgate: supervisors condemn EU anti-fraud office

The EU anti-fraud office, Olaf, violated its mandate and broke EU laws in its "Dalligate" probe, according to a leaked report by its own supervisors.
The leaked paper - a five-page executive summary of a more extensive study, seen by EUobserver on Tuesday (23 April) - says the "independence of Olaf especially vis-a-vis the [European] commission was not safeguarded, a fact that is of special significance, since the commission was an information source."
Drafted by Olaf's supervisor...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.