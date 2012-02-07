France and Germany suggest account for Greek debt funds

France and Germany on Monday called for the creation of a 'blocked' account for Greece to pay down its debt, another sign of waning trust in Greek politicians whose negotiations on more austerity measures have dragged on over several deadlines.

"We propose that the interest on Greek debt is placed in a blocked account that will also guarantee that the debts of our Greek friends will be paid," French President Nicolas Sarkozy said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor An...