euobserver
New Commission proposals would strengthen data protection rights of individuals (Photo: respres)

EU bill gives web users 'right to be forgotten'

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU commission has unveiled a single EU-wide law on internet privacy that could see overseas firms hit with multi-million-euro fines.

EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding told press at the launch event in Brussels on Wednesday (25 January) that "personal data is the currency of the digital market and it must be stable and trustworthy." She also called data protection "a fundamental right for all Europeans."

The draft regulation updates an old law from 1995 and comes at a tim...

