euobserver
The 87-year-old believes the dollar, the yuan and the euro will rule the world in 20 years' time (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

D'Estaing: eurozone should shut its doors after Poland

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing has said the eurozone should stop enlarging after Poland joins in order to create a "hard core" in the EU.

The 87-year-old politician, who also helped draft the EU's defunct constitution, later reborn as the Lisbon Treaty, spoke in an interview in the Polish edition of Newsweek magazine published on Monday (25 March).

He said: "I think the process of accepting new countries to the eurozone should be frozen. We cannot afford another ...

