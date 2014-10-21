Ad
The meeting was Ashton's last one as EU foreign policy chief, but she is to stay on as chair of Iran nuclear talks 'till it [a deal] is done' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU to uphold Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states decided to uphold sanctions on Russia and to better co-ordinate their response to the Ebola crisis at a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (20 October).

Polish FM Grzegorz Schetyna told press “the ministers spoke with one voice on the need to keep the sanctions in place … that’s the conclusion we came to and I was encouraged to see that these were not just the voices of Central and Eastern European countries”.

He noted that Russia would have to do more...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

