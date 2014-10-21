EU to uphold Russia sanctions

EU states decided to uphold sanctions on Russia and to better co-ordinate their response to the Ebola crisis at a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (20 October).

Polish FM Grzegorz Schetyna told press “the ministers spoke with one voice on the need to keep the sanctions in place … that’s the conclusion we came to and I was encouraged to see that these were not just the voices of Central and Eastern European countries”.

He noted that Russia would have to do more...