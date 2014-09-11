Ad
Mogherini is moving the office back under the EU commission's wing (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU commission creates new foreign policy cell

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU foreign relations chief is to move her office back to the European Commission to steer a cell of top officials on external policy.

The new commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, set out the plan in a “mission letter” to the foreign relations head, Federica Mogherini, published on Wednesday (10 September).

He said: “To liaise more effectively with the other members of the college, following your suggestion, you will have your headquarters in the Berlaymont, and the com...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Success of Juncker team depends on 'uber-commissioners'
