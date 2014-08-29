Ad
Rainbow flag at Greek pride march (Photo: Ira Gelb)

Greek MP hurls homophobic insults at Luxembourg PM

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

A Greek MP waged a homophobic twitter war on Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel on Thursday (28 August), prompting a backlash on the social media site.

"From a Europe of nation states to a Europe of ... faggots!! The prime minister of Luxemburg is engaged with his darling!!" Nikos Nikolopoulos, the president of the conservative Greek Christian-Democratic party, tweeted.

Last week, Bettel revealed that he and his partner would take advantage of Luxembourg’s recently adopted ga...

