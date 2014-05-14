Ad
euobserver
There was much speculation in 2013 about whether Slovenia would be next in line for a bailout (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Interview

Economic recovery 'in spite of' European Commission, says economist

EU Political
by Borut Mekina, Ljubljana,

Last year Slovenia was tipped as the next bailout candidate after Cyprus and faced one of the highest borrowing costs in the eurozone. Now, on the eve of EU elections, the experience has sparked a pre-election debate among MEP candidates.

On the left, it is an economist who has the sharpest views. Joze Mencinger, well known domestically, was one of the minds behind the country's privatisation model in the 1990s and was vice-president in the first government after Slovenia's independenc...

EU Political Interview

EU PoliticalInterview
euobserver

