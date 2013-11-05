Security glitch risks delaying EU border mission

The EU has relaunched a tender for security guards for its border mission in Libya, but says the move will not delay the project.

The original plan was to hire 54 bodyguards and drivers at a cost of €6.2 million a year to start work on 1 November.

The border mission, Eubam Libya, is deigned to help the post-war country create a border guard force to stop irregular migrants and smugglers.

Contacts in the private security sector told EUobserver that British firm Aegis was fa...