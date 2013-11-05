Ad
Tripoli skyline: Eubam Libya's new security detail was due to start on 1 November (Photo: Sebastia Giralt)

Security glitch risks delaying EU border mission

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has relaunched a tender for security guards for its border mission in Libya, but says the move will not delay the project.

The original plan was to hire 54 bodyguards and drivers at a cost of €6.2 million a year to start work on 1 November.

The border mission, Eubam Libya, is deigned to help the post-war country create a border guard force to stop irregular migrants and smugglers.

Contacts in the private security sector told EUobserver that British firm Aegis was fa...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

