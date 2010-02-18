Hit squad passports not fake, say UAE police, as enquiry widens

The European passports used by the killers of a Hamas chief were not fake, the Dubai police chief has insisted.

In the wake of the revelation that 11 passports from the UK, Ireland, France and Germany were used by the members of the hit squad that assassinated the Hamas commander, Mahmoud Al Mabhouh, on 20 January, London, Dublin and Paris declared the passports to have been fakes.

Today, the Dubai Police commander-in chief, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan, issued a statement gai...