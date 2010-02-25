EU court strikes blow against Israeli settlers

The EU court in Luxembourg has ruled that Israel cannot pass off products made by settlers on occupied Palestinian land as its own in order to get customs perks.
The verdict on Thursday (25 February) came in the case of German soft drinks firm Brita, which buys syrups from Israeli company Soda-Club in Mishor Adumin in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli customs authorities had put forward documents saying that the goods were made in Israel and fell under the customs rules of the EU-I...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
