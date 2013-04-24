Ukraine: the book scandal that never was

There are politicians whose memoirs are such guaranteed bestsellers that publishers will happily make deals in advance.

In advance, that is, of the book being finished. Not of a book perhaps being written or perhaps not.

For the second year in a row, President Viktor Yanukovych has declared mega-earnings in royalties – for 2012, his "royalties" for books not written came to a hefty 15.5 million UAH (nearly €1.5 million).

Over the last two years he says he has earned 32 mil...