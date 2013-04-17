Ad
euobserver
A treaty change would slow down an already slow process (Photo: lincolnblues)

Germany denies stalling on banking union

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The German government Wednesday (17 April) denied it is stalling on the eurozone's "banking union," but says the plans would require an EU treaty change which could take years.

"We are not suddenly asking for a change in the EU treaty and I categorically reject the assertion that we are putting the brakes on the banking union," German finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said during a press conference in Berlin.

He listed "important steps" already made by the EU in the past ...

Green Economy

Green Economy
euobserver

