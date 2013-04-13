Ad
euobserver
Rehn (l) said the Cypriot economy could contract by '10-15 percent' (Photo: eu2013.ie)

Ministers finalise €10 billion Cyprus bailout

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Final agreement has been reached on a €10 billion bailout for Cyprus at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Dublin on Friday (12 April).

Under the terms of the deal, the €10 billion package will be composed of €9 billion from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and €1 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking with reporters, EU economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn admitted the bailout negotiations had been "a long and difficult process." He added that th...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Rehn (l) said the Cypriot economy could contract by '10-15 percent' (Photo: eu2013.ie)

Green Economy

