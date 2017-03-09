Russian missiles pose new threat to Europe

The US and Germany have criticised Russia over new missile deployments that posed a threat to Nato and Europe.
“The Russians have deployed a land-based cruise missile that violates the spirit and intent of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces [INF] treaty,” Paul Selva, a senior US general who advises the White House, told a House committee in Washington on Wednesday (8 March), referring to a Cold War-era agreement.
“The system … presents a risk to most of our facilities in Europe and ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
