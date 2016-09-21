EU redoubles attack on roaming charges

After an embarrassing U-turn last week, the European Commission has proposed to end phone roaming charges by June next year. But "abusive" clients are still to pay.

The proposal, unveiled in Brussels on Wednesday (21 September), said roaming charges are to be abolished by 15 June 2017.

But phone firms can impose charges of €0.04/min per call or €0.01/SMS if the client does not have “stable links” to the place where the SIM card came from.

Wednesday’s proposal comes after a...