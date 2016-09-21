Ad
euobserver
SIM cards and related phone calls can bought in Latvia for a sixth of the price in Ireland and a fifth of the price in France (Photo: Karl Baron)

EU redoubles attack on roaming charges

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

After an embarrassing U-turn last week, the European Commission has proposed to end phone roaming charges by June next year. But "abusive" clients are still to pay.

The proposal, unveiled in Brussels on Wednesday (21 September), said roaming charges are to be abolished by 15 June 2017.

But phone firms can impose charges of €0.04/min per call or €0.01/SMS if the client does not have “stable links” to the place where the SIM card came from.

Wednesday’s proposal comes after a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Roaming draft scrapped after Juncker heard about it
Roaming exceptions are necessary evil in imperfect EU
Juncker overrules own commissioners on roaming
SIM cards and related phone calls can bought in Latvia for a sixth of the price in Ireland and a fifth of the price in France (Photo: Karl Baron)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections