EU development policy must embrace new order

The European Union's development policy must take account of the changing global economic order, in particular the rise of China, according to a new report published this week by Bruegel, a Brussels-based think-tank backed by a number of EU member states.

Indhira Santos, author of the chapter on development policy, says the EU is now facing much stiffer competition from emerging powers such as China and India for political influence and natural resources on the continents of Africa and...