EU-China diplomacy fails to convince sceptics

Some analysts doubt whether China sees the EU as an important player on the world stage despite Europe's diplomatic charm offensive.

"The EU-China strategic partnership is a partnership in name only. On many of the big issues that we have been observing in the last couple of years - climate change, financial regulation, nuclear proliferation, the Iran crisis - China has not treated the EU as a key strategic partner," Mathieu Duchatel, an analyst at the Asia Centre in France's Sciences P...