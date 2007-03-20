Ex-commissioner attacks EU verbalism on Darfur

EU foreign policy on Sudan is a failure costing thousands of lives former external relations commissioner Chris Patten has said, lambasting the bloc for issuing statements of concern ad nauseam instead of imposing sanctions on Khartoum.

EU foreign ministers have since early 2004 issued 19 Darfur statements using phrases such as "serious concern" or "profound concern" a total of 53 times in a period that has seen some 200,000 slaughtered and 2.5 million displaced by government ...