The EUMM team at work in Georgia (Photo: EUobserver)

Russian troops must leave disputed territories, EUMM chief says

by Valentina Pop, TBILISI,

Russian troops must withdraw from the areas inside South Ossetia and Abkhazia previously controlled by Georgian authorities, namely the Akhalgori district and the Kodori valley, Hansjorg Haber, the head of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) told EUobserver.

With the Russians having dismantled their checkpoints from Georgian territory two days ahead of the 10 October deadline, the EU's mission to Georgia does not end, Mr Haber said, adding that it has a one-year mandate which ...

