Chinese students grill EU trade commissioner

Chinese students at the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) in Beijing put European trade commissioner Catherine Ashton through her paces on Wednesday (9 September), in a sign that a new generation of tough negotiators is waiting in the sidelines.

Ms Ashton is currently in China as a follow-up to the High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue (HED) discussions held in Brussels in May, a regular forum for EU-China trade meetings that was set up in 2007 and is co-chaired...